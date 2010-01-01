Paint Protection Film Package Kits
We offer durable UV resistant Door Handle Cup Guard and Door Edge Guard kits to dealers.
We offer Full Service PPF Package installation by our trained installers in some areas, which includes a Warranty on workmanship and materials. Please contact us for availability in your area.
With our Free in house Dealer install training, support and PPF Package kit supply , You do it yourself in house and save money.
Most dealers charge between $399-$499 per vehicle for our PPF Package. Please contact us for your per vehicle dealer cost.
With over 25 years Experience in the Paint Protection Film (PPF) Business and car dealership industry, our team has the knowledge and expertise to get your Dealership up and running with our PPF Package. We are committed to providing exceptional customer service..
